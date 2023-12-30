Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 6,551 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 9,414,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,287,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

