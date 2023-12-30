Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,994 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,604,000. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 295,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 557,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

