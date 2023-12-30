Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 294 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $1,402,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $210.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

