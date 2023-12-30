Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 35,693 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,693 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. 3,253,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,130. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.994 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

