Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 59,817 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,817 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 3.01% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,871,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 47,204 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

COMB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. 108,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

