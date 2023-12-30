Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 8,722 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,375,000.

JEPI remained flat at $54.98 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,436. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

