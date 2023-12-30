Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,547. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.00 and its 200-day moving average is $251.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.