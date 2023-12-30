Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 226,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LTRN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 43,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $499,997.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC increased its position in Lantern Pharma by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth $57,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the second quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

