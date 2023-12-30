Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 12,830 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 105,296 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

