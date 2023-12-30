Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 4,440 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 4.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 7.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $1,666,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

