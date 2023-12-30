Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

