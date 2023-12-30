Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.89 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

