Lantz Financial LLC Buys 265 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

