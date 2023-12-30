Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,192,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 913,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

