Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after buying an additional 769,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after buying an additional 383,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

