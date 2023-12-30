Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up about 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $288.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.01. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

