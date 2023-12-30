Lantz Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average is $165.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

