Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

BR opened at $205.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.43 and a one year high of $207.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

