Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $410.71 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.91 and a 200-day moving average of $386.46. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

