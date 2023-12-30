Lantz Financial LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $20.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

