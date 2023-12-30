Lantz Financial LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

