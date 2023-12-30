Lantz Financial LLC Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $81.01 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

