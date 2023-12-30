Lantz Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,133,000 after purchasing an additional 233,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

