Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

