Lantz Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 145,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 190,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $102.05 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

