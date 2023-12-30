Lantz Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 166,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.63. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

