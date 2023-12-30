Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 379.4% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $198.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.45.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

