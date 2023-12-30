Lantz Financial LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.