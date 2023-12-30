Lantz Financial LLC Sells 328 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Chubb by 86.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $226.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

