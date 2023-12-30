Lantz Financial LLC Sells 345 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.85. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

