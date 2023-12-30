Lantz Financial LLC Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

