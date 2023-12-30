Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.95

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $17.09. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,803 shares trading hands.
Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.
Ledyard Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.
Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile
Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ledyard Financial Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.