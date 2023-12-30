Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.95

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $17.09. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,803 shares trading hands.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Ledyard Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

