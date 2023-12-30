Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Short Interest Update

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 110,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ LSAK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,302. Lesaka Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.66 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Research analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ali Mazanderani acquired 322,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $1,064,170.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 322,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,170.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,413,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 119,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

