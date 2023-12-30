LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading 4.8% Higher

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 14,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 29,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on LifeSpeak from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LifeSpeak from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LifeSpeak from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on LifeSpeak from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LSPK

LifeSpeak Price Performance

About LifeSpeak

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09.

(Get Free Report)

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.