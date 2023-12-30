Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.05.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $20.99 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.