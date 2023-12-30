Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 479,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 676,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Lightwave Logic Trading Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $579.97 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

About Lightwave Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 483.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 1,642,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lightwave Logic by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,422,000 after purchasing an additional 980,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4,724.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 554,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after buying an additional 421,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the second quarter worth $1,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

