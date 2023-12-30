Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.27. 403,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $601.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $175.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Further Reading

