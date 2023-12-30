Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 107.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $828.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $841.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $789.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

