Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,339 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $783.26 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $407.27 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

