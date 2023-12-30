Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,313 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $248.48 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.99 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.