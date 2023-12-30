Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 374 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of ArcBest worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.10.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

