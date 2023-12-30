Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Aspen Technology accounts for 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $220.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.