Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 103.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $109.32 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.62.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

