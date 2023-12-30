Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.1 %

HPE opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

