Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software
Paycom Software Price Performance
NYSE:PAYC opened at $206.72 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.