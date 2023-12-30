Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $206.72 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

