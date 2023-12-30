Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $294.88 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.78. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

