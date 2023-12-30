Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,522 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $734,908.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,339. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

ZM stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

