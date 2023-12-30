Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.89.

Five Below Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $213.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.20 and its 200-day moving average is $184.52. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

