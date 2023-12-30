Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $426.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.21 and its 200 day moving average is $399.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

